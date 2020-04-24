Ravens select Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins

Getty Images

The Ravens were the best team in the regular season in 2019. They appear to have only improved since then.

After a solid free agency, the Ravens selected LSU linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round.

They added Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins with the No. 55 overall choice Friday. The Ravens also have the 60th overall selection.

Dobbins will join a running backs room that has Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Edwards and Ingram are not guaranteed to return in 2021, so the Dobbins’ choice could be the Ravens looking toward the future.

Dobbins rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, and he gives quarterback Lamar Jackson yet another versatile weapon.