Report: Bengals “actively exploring” trade down

Getty Images

The Bengals might have TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and Baylor receiver Denzel Mims in their sights. They also might have a trade down in their sights.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports the Bengals are “actively exploring” moving down from the 33rd overall pick.

The Colts, too, are talking about a move down, per Breer. They draft 34th overall, the second choice tonight.

The depth available today could lead to movement on trades.

The Bengals used the first overall choice on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday night.

Mims, Blacklock, University of Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones and LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton are among the payers who could hear their name called with the first choice tonight.

PFT’s second-round mock draft has the Bengals selecting Fulton.