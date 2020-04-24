Report: Ross Blacklock, Denzel Mims on Bengals radar to open second round

Getty Images

Everyone knew the Bengals were going to take quarterback Joe Burrow to kick off the first round of the draft on Thursday night, but there’s less certainty about what the team is going to do on Friday night.

The Bengals hold the first pick of the second round, No. 33 overall, and there’s a report about a couple of players who could be in their sights. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and former Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims are in consideration for that pick.

Both players are expected to be off the board at some point on Friday, so it wouldn’t be a great surprise to hear either name called to kick off the proceedings. Getting the word out there well ahead of the 7 p.m. ET start may not lead to them being picked by the Bengals, however.

If other teams have high grades on either player, they may be more inclined to make the Bengals a generous offer to move up and put themselves on the board when Friday night’s activities get underway.