Report: Teams calling Panthers about Curtis Samuel

The Panthers have said goodbye to several players from the final years of Ron Rivera’s run as their head coach and other teams are reportedly calling to see if they’ll send another one packing during the draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that teams have contacted Carolina about potentially trading for wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Samuel was a second-round pick in 2017 and is heading into the final year of his rookie deal. He was limited to 22 games over his first two NFL seasons, but appeared in every game last year and posted 54 catches for 627 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran 19 times for 130 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers signed Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts and Pharoh Cooper as free agents to go with leading receiver D.J. Moore on the wide receiver depth chart.