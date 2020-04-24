Roger Goodell will handle rounds two and three of the draft

Getty Images

The Commissioner has nothing else to do on a Friday night at home, so he may as well do more draft picks.

Roger Goodell, fresh from a night of announcing 32 first-round picks, will be responsible for the second- and third-round selections, according to NFL Media.

In recent years, Goodell handled the second round with the assistance of former NFL players, with NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent presiding over the third round. Given the broader logistical issues at play, the decision was made to keep Goodell in place for all of Friday night’s festivities.

Saturday’s never-ending four-round marathon session will be handled by NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte and NFL senior V.P. football operations Dave Gardi.