Saints make first trade involving future pick, take Zack Baun

Drafting from home may have made the league more conservative when it comes to trades, at least ones involving future picks.

But the Saints do this a lot, so it stands to reason they’d be the ones to break the streak.

The Saints just traded the 88th overall pick and a 2021 third-rounder to the Browns, to move up to the 74th pick so they could take Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun. They also got a seventh-rounder back from the Browns.

It was the first trade so far this year which included one of next year’s picks.

The Saints have made a habit of dealing future picks, cutting into their stockpile with previous deals. They gave up a first-rounder in 2018 to move up for defensive end Marcus Davenport, and this year’s second last year to move up for center Erik McCoy.

Baun’s an explosive athlete, who had 12.5 sacks last year for the Badgers. He was flagged at the Scouting Combine for a diluted sample, and sent a letter to teams saying it was because of drinking too much water to add weight.