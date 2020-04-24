Saints may trade a 2021 pick for a high pick tonight

Getty Images

The Saints don’t have a second-round draft pick, which means they’re not scheduled to pick tonight until the third round, No. 88 overall. They’d like to do something about that.

New Orleans has been calling teams with high second-round picks to ask about trading, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

It would be just about impossible for the Saints to put together a package of picks from this year’s draft that would allow them to pick within the first few selections in tonight’s second round, so that would likely mean they would be trading a 2021 pick.

Would the Saints give up their 2021 first-round pick for a 2020 second-round pick? If so, they might be able to get the 33rd overall pick from the Bengals, and make the first pick of Day Two.