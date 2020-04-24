Seahawks trade up to take Darrell Taylor at No. 48

Getty Images

The Jets’ first pick of the draft’s second day will have to wait.

The Seahawks sent the 59th and 101st overall picks to the Jets in order to take the No. 48 spot. They used the pick to select defensive end Darrell Taylor.

He joins first-round linebacker Jordyn Brooks as new members of the defensive roster in Seattle.

Taylor posted 10 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks for Tennessee last season and joins Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa as additions off the edge for the Seahawks this offseason. That may be a signal that the door is closed on Jadeveon Clowney‘s return to Seattle for a second season, although we’ll have to wait to see how things play out on that front.