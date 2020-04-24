SEC sets record with 15 first-round picks

Getty Images

The Southeastern Conference did it again. Only bigger. And better.

The SEC set a record for first-round draft selections with 15. It broke the conference’s old record of 12 set in 2013 and matched in 2017.

“I think we’re all aware of that and aware that’s not going to stop anytime soon in terms of how strong the conference is,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said before the draft, via Mark Long of the Associated Press.

LSU started the draft and ended the draft Thursday night. The Bengals selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall choice, and the Chiefs took LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 pick.

LSU had the most first-rounders with five, while Alabama had four players selected. Auburn and Georgia each had two first-rounders, and Florida and South Carolina produced one each.

The SEC could break its record of total prospects drafted (64) set in 2019.