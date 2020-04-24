Steelers finally make a pick, take Chase Claypool

The Steelers finally got in the game, and added some size on offense.

With the 49th pick, the Steelers took Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool to add to an already deep group of targets.

At 6-foor-4, 238 pounds, he’s almost tight end-sized, but has big-play ability, averaging 15.7 yards per reception last year, with 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns

The Steelers traded their first-rounder to the Dolphins last year to get safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, leaving them content to be a spectator last night.