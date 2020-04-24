Texans make Ross Blacklock their first 2020 draft pick

Getty Images

The Texans didn’t have any picks during the first round of the draft, so they had to wait until the 40th overall selection to add their first rookie to the roster.

It won’t be a long trip for the new member of the team. The Texans selected former TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock to get on the board.

The Texans got this pick from the Cardinals along with running back David Johnson as compensation for sending wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona last month.

Blacklock had 40 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 12 starts during his final year with the Horned Frogs. He’ll be in the mix to replace the production the Texans lost when D.J. Reader went to the Bengals as a free agent.