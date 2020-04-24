Texans sign safety Michael Thomas

Getty Images

Everybody can get off Bill O’Brien’s back now. He acquired Michael Thomas.

Oh, wait.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Texans signed veteran safety and special teamer Michael Thomas, who probably gets sick of being called “the other one.”

The one the Texans just signed is from Houston, and played the last two years with the Giants after stints with the Dolphins and 49ers. He’ll lend some depth and kicking game experience to their secondary, and arrives the year after making the Pro Bowl for his special teams ability.

Of course, the Texans shipped out wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins earlier this offseason and replaced him with Brandin Cooks, so the other Michael Thomas was probably out of their price range anyway.