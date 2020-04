Getty Images

With Logan Ryan still sitting in free agency waiting for a deal, the Titans added some cover.

With the 61st overall pick, the Titans chose LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton.

He had some off-field issues at LSU, suspended for a year for using someone else’s urine for a PED test. But on the field, he was a solid press corner.

The Titans still have Malcolm Butler and Adoree Jackson, but it was clearly a need position for them.