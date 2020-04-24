Trey Burton says he was misdiagnosed last year, returned to action too soon

Getty Images

Tight end Trey Burton‘s 2019 season began with him still recovering from sports hernia surgery and he said on Friday that he felt that the way his injury was handled contributed to a rough year with the Bears.

Burton was released by the Bears this month with two years left on his deal after catching 14 passes in eight games and ending last year on injured reserve. General Manager Ryan Pace pointed to the health issues as the reason why he was cut loose during a conference call this week.

The injuries didn’t stop Burton from landing a deal with the Colts and he met with the media on Friday for the first time since joining the club. Burton said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, that he feels he was misdiagnosed last year and rushed back from the injury as a result.

The implication is that the injury that led to hip surgery was related to that and Burton said he’s now four months into a six-month recovery from the operation. Assuming that holds, he should be ready for camp and a shot at a rebound in Indy.