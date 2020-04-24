Vic Fangio lost connection, just before the start of draft

Getty Images

Teams had 10 minutes per pick in the first round, so no one had time for a four-hour window for a service call.

Fortunately, Vic Fangio didn’t have to wait that long for the cable guy.

Via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, the Broncos coach lost his Internet and cable service shortly before the start of the first round last night.

“About five minutes before the draft started everything went out in my house,” Fangio said. “Not the power, all the Internet, my TV wasn’t working, everything froze up.”

Fangio had Broncos senior vice president of information technology Russ Trainor stationed at his house, and Fangio joked that his guest was “in a little bit of a panic.” But his local provider was able to fix the problem quickly, and they were able to move along, well before the Broncos took Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th pick.

Broncos General Manager John Elway said that after that early hiccup, things seemed to work well from a technological standpoint.

“I think Vic’s internet went out or almost went out early, . . . but other than that it actually went pretty smoothly,” Elway said. “And as everybody got more comfortable with it, with the trade talks and the different people that were calling, people [just] got more comfortable with it. So it actually went rather smoothly.”

If you’d have made a list of the top candidates to have technical issues, the 61-year-old Fangio might have been near the top of the list. And if his brief outage was the biggest problem the league has, they should consider themselves fortunate.