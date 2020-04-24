Vikings take conerback Jeff Gladney with pick No. 31

Getty Images

The Vikings have lost multiple cornerbacks this offseason. They added one on Thursday night.

TCU Jeff Gladney is the 31st overall selection in the 2020 draft. Minnesota traded down from No. 25 with the 49ers to make the selection.

The Vikings cut Xavier Rhodes earlier this year. Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander both left via free agency.

Also, safety Andrew Sendejo left (again) in free agency.

The top returning corners are Mike Hughes and Holton Hill. But the Vikings definitely need help at the position. They got some tonight with Gladney.