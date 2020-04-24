Vikings take tackle Ezra Cleveland

Getty Images

Take the Vikings off the list of teams that may trade for Washington tackle Trent Williams.

The Vikings have used a second-round pick, 59th overall, on Boise State tackle Ezra Cleveland.

Cleveland fills a clear area of need for the Vikings, given the periodic struggles of the line and the inability of Kirk Cousins to buy time when the walls close in.

A three-year starter at Boise State, Cleveland left with one year of eligibility remaining. He’ll now compete for playing time as a rookie in Minnesota, where they’ll need him to develop quickly in order to help Cousins be as good as he can be.