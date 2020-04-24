Washington says it’s “hard to tell” if Trent Williams trade will happen

Getty Images

Trent Williams has wanted a trade for some time, but it remains unclear if Washington is going to make one at any point during the draft.

Washington’s vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith said that conversations about a possible deal continue to take place, but there’s no timeline in place to make a deal at this point.

“It’s hard to tell,” Smith said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “You go into it hoping something happens. It could happen in five minutes, it could happen tomorrow night. It might not happen in the next few days.”

The Browns have been linked to a potential deal for Williams for some time, but they selected Jedrick Wills with the 10th overall pick on Thursday night. With Jack Conklin already on hand, it seems unlikely that they’d be dealing for Williams and several other teams picked up tackles during the first round.

That doesn’t leave many obvious landing spots for Williams, so we’ll have to see how things play out in the coming days.