What happens next between Packers, Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers got what he wanted. Sort of.

Before the 2020 draft, Rodgers made it clear in comments to Pat McAfee that the long-time Packers starter wouldn’t complain about seeing the team’s first-round pick devoted to getting him some help offensively.

“We haven’t picked a skill player in the first round in 15 years, so that would be kind of cool,” Rodgers said.

Yes, the Packers finally picked a skill-position player for the first time since selecting Rodgers in 2005. And by all appearances, the guy they picked will be Rodgers’ successor, eventually.

The decision to draft Rodgers came at a time when Brett Favre continuously engaged in annual exercises of angst and uncertainty over retirement. The decision to draft Jordan Love comes at a time when Rodgers has repeatedly made it clear that he like to play into his 40s, and that he’d like to do so with the Packers.

“The only way to do that is to keep playing at a high level and give them no choice but to keep bringing you back because you’re the best option and give them the best chance to win,” Rodgers said earlier this month. “That’s my goal. I’ve got four years left on my deal. I’d like to play four at a really, really high level and if I feel like keep on keeping on from that point, to do it.”

On one hand, the arrival of Love via round one could boost Rodgers to continue to play at a high level, providing the same kind of kick in the ass that Jimmy Garoppolo‘s presence as a 2014 second-round pick did for Tom Brady. On the other hand, Rodgers could realize that the decision to move up in round one to draft Love will do nothing to help Rodgers pursue his elusive second championship. And that could poison the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers, either slowly or quickly as he stews or steams over what the Packers could have had with the first-round pick and fourth-round pick they invested in securing Love.

Thus, it will make plenty of sense to pay close attention to anything Rodgers does or doesn’t say about the situation. He’s brilliant, he’s measured, and he knows how to send messages with his words. What messages will he send, internally or externally?

It could go very well for the Packers, helping Rodgers achieve even greater excellence for a sustained period of time in the hopes that Love ends up being a wasted pick. It also could go very poorly, with Rodgers deciding to break up with the Packers before the Packers have a chance to break up with him.

58 responses to "What happens next between Packers, Aaron Rodgers?"

  4. Rodgers has a small window left. Packers should have, after 15 years, gotten him a skill player to help him win another championship. Jordan doesn’t help.

  5. Oh, to have been a fly on the wall in Casa de Patrick-Rodgers last night when that pick came in. I’m probably better off, though, because a fly on the wall may have been killed by one of the expensive knick-knacks Rodgers threw at the wall.

  6. Last year, LeFleur blinked on the audible issue.

    By trading up in the first round and grabbing a QB (any QB), LeFleur is trying to send a message that the coaches run the team.

  8. It’s a signal to the rest of the league after 2020: make is an offer for Rodgers because he is available. Rodgers won’t put up with this. They either trade him themselves or he demands a trade.

    End of an era after 2020.

  darthvincent says:
    April 24, 2020 at 11:23 am

    what happens??? AR is the QB for the next 3 years at least
    __________

    You could be right, but only if Love proves himself to be a gigantic bust in practice. Which is likely, but then Gutey and LaFleur would also have to be comfortable admitting that they traded up to draft a quarterback who would never start for them. That kind of move usually gets you fired. I think it’s pretty naive to think they made this move because they plan on having Rodgers back for three more years.

  10. This will create a lot of speculation that Rogers got off on the wrong foot with the new coach. It will fuel more diva talk and more rumors of power struggle behind the scenes. It will make for some interesting reading going forward. of course McCarthy wouldn’t speak up if he wanted a new coaching job so we will never know. But if McCarthy had come out and said there were no issues there it might have helped.

  11. You would think Rodgers got cut or something. Boo-who. If GB felt that was their QB, then go get him. None of these players are guarantees anyway. And Rodgers should be the last person who is upset after he sat for hours in the draft room years ago and GB saved his cookie while they still had Farve at the top of his game.

  12. You can’t draft QBs off highlight tapes and expect to be able to “coach them up”. That’s a mistake young coaches make. If you do draft a guy based on potential, you get those guys on day 3. Scouting 1A.

  14. Aaron Rodgers will play for the remaining teams in the division and stick it to The Packers of Green Bay!

  15. If Rodgers is serious about another championship, he’s going to need to do it somewhere other than Green Bay.
    I’ve been watching the Pack do this annual Hari-Kari forever and with the exception of the Wolf years, the Pack doesn’t have any idea what they’re doing in the draft.
    2020 is another wasted first round pick.
    It’s almost as though LaFleur told Gutetkunst “take who you want, we can’t do worse than last year’s first pick”, and Gute answered, “here, hold ma beer”.

  16. This kind of reminds me of when Denver selected Tommy Maddox in the 1st round while Elway still had some good years left.

  17. It kind of makes senses when you look at the big picture. Packers rarely pick in the top 10 or 15 and its rare to have a QB with those tools drop that far down. He also gets atleast 3 years to sit and improve.

    Furthermore, Rodgers is a diva and difficult person to deal with, whenever Love is ready I don’tthink the Packers will hesitate to get rid of him.

  18. Rodgers, feeling lithe Packers aren’t giving him the tools to compete, could blow it all up with two words:

    Trade me.

    He’s got his money, and if he feels the Packers are selling him short, he could respond in kind.

  19. If Aaron is an adult & wants to show leadership. He will say good things about this pick & offer to mentor Love. If he’s an adult.

  Rick Spielman is a Magician says:

    the dead money cap hits dictate this… 50mil this year, 30 mil next, 20 mil on the 3rd year. AR is the QB for at least 3 years. the Packers didn't need to draft a QB for 2 years yet.

  22. Maybe now Rodgers will start putting team success ahead of his own personal stats.

    Packers did it to Favre, its Aarons turn now. No suprise really. When was the last time Mr Hall of Fame won anything that mattered?

    Costs a lot less to lose with Love than Mr Megabucks. Next time Aaron tries a powertrip the Pack can sit his ass down until his contract expires.

    Aaron Rodgers : over rated, over hyped, over paid.

  23. Obviously the GM and Coach felt that they were one backup QB away from the SuperBowl last year.

    I like that historically the Packers have drafted and developed QBs. It’s one thing to take a developmental player in round 3 or later. But it’s another thing to trade up in the first round to take someone that won’t contribute.

    The Rodgers/Smith draft equivalent this year would have been if Tua had slipped that far done in the draft. Love was never considered a possible #1 overall pick.

  25. Kirk Cousins seem like a good guy, but the tragedy is the Packers now have 2 QBs better than the Vikings – but can only play one.

  28. Rodgers has three years left on his contract. Rodgers has not played very good for three years prior. That will be six years of suckery.

  29. Oh, how I love watching the Packers implode. The drama is so much fun to see. Go, Pack go–right down the drain.

  30. Trading Rodgers sooner than later helps both parties. Packers could collect a Herschel Walker sized trade and be rid of the largest contract in the NFL, plus Rodgers gets to play well for his new team while watching Jordan Love potentially twist in the wind. After this season or next season, Aaron Rodgers will be traded. Think about it, it makes sense for all.

  32. what happens??? AR is the QB for the next 3 years at least

    So why blow a 1st round pick on a guy you know is a backup? Thats a really stupid pick then.

  35. I admit I know nothing about the inner working of an NFL team or analyzing talent…but I’m struggling to find anything that changes my gut feeling…this is maybe the worst pick I’ve seen in a draft. All the ingredients are in place for disaster. Competitive team ready to win now + diva quarterback + the sting of wanting a player to help you win now and getting your replacement + the usual 1st round QB risks + trading up to take that risk + a QB not anywhere near the same league as the other 1st round QBS. Someone help me understand!

  36. Everyone thought the Packers were nuts to take Rodgers with Brett still hugely productive.

    How’d that one work out?

  37. It was funny last night seeing the Rodgers slide in 2005. Then when he finally gets picked, you see him hugging his mom and dad. Someone said who’s that lady? I said that’s his mom, but you wouldn’t know it because his entire family can’t stand him now. He became an egotistical jerk from the moment he stepped on the field, and even his parents couldn’t stand to be around him. Now that’s the bigger picture here.

  39. They him dirty – plain and simple. They were one game away from the SB, are you kidding me?

  darthvincent says:
    April 24, 2020 at 11:40 am

    Rick Spielman is a Magician says:

    the dead money cap hits dictate this… 50mil this year, 30 mil next, 20 mil on the 3rd year. AR is the QB for at least 3 years. the Packers didn't need to draft a QB for 2 years yet.
    ______________

    You’re absolutely right about the dead cap. If they trade or cut him, they get absolutely nailed with the signing bonus acceleration. The problem is that three years from now they’ll have to decide if they’re going to pick up the fifth-year option on Love. The whole thing makes absolutely no sense.

    The dead cap hit in 2022 is $17.2M, according to spotrac. I’m guessing they’ll be willing to get rid of him then because they have to justify the pick, Rodgers will be a shell of his former self, and Rodgers will be a pain in the butt.

  41. people saying Packer were a win away from the SB. Packers were easily the worst 13-3 team in recent history. They barely beat the Redskins. Packers see the writing on the wall for Rodgers. The guy is no longer a threat at the position.

  moneymike23 says:
    April 24, 2020 at 11:38 am
    It kind of makes senses when you look at the big picture. Packers rarely pick in the top 10 or 15 and its rare to have a QB with those tools drop that far down. He also gets atleast 3 years to sit and improve.

    Furthermore, Rodgers is a diva and difficult person to deal with, whenever Love is ready I don’tthink the Packers will hesitate to get rid of him.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    They were used to picking in the top 10 every year for a long time, and within a 2-3 year window, they will be doing it again. They can’t buy success much longer. Can’t wait to see what the town of GB becomes when their beloved packers stink the place up again. Just like they bashed the Brewers for decades until the last couple of years of “winning” now they call themselves the best fans in baseball. Same thing with the Bucks in the NBA. It’s actually comical living in these parts and listening to them

  44. We can grab a WR in round two. This is a deep class. I have no problem taking a QB in round one. If you don’t have a QB, you don’t have anything.

    My problem is that we took Jordan Love. We are going to be bad for a very long time when Aaron leaves and the Packers just expedited that process.

  45. All-American Voltron says:

    Trading Rodgers sooner than later helps both parties.
    ###

    It would, except for the dead cap money that would result.

    There are ramifications to giving a QB $80,000,000.00 in the first year of a new deal.

  48. I don’t think this will “light the fire” to make Rodgers more competitive. That’s not Rodgers’ personality. Rodgers just isn’t as good as he used to be.

    I assume he will be a good soldier and mostly keep his mouth shut.
    But I sure wish there was a camera at Aaron’s house last night. I’m guessing a few things got broken.

    Priceless !!

  49. We all know how this story ends. With Rodgers in Minnesota sticking it to GB. Clock was started last night.

  50. It’s a signal to the rest of the league after 2020: make is an offer for Rodgers because he is available.

    The cap hit, even after 2020, would still be too great for him to be traded. He’ll be traded after 2021 at the earliest.

  51. Rogers likely goes to another team, Love due to lack of skill or ability goes absolutely nowhere and the Packers end up drafting an actual QB in a few seasons.

  54. Autumn Wind says:

    They were one game away from the SB, are you kidding me?
    ###

    They did make it to the NFC Championship game, but they weren’t close to making the SB.

    They played the Niners twice last year.

    Game 1 – Packers trailed by 23 – 0 at half

    Game 2 – Packers trailed by 27 – 0 at half

    The Pack barely made it past the injury decimated Seahawks by 5 points.

  55. It has been reported from a source close to Aaron that he has has been stomping his feet and holding his breathe, sounds serious.

  57. Rodgers will say he right things now and do the opposite (pout and complain) behind closed doors (and very possibly openly).

  58. So let me get this straight. They win the division. Get within one of game of the super bowl although getting thrashed and draft a qb with their first pick. And trading up to draft this guy when the 4 teams they moved ahead of weren’t going to draft a qb. This has got to be on of the worst picks I’ve seen this team make. Period. This is as bad as Jamal Reynolds and Justin Harrell and will end up with the same result.

