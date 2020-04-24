With five picks tonight, Patriots have most remaining draft capital

Getty Images

It’s been an offseason of losses for the Patriots, most notably Tom Brady, and in the first round of the draft the Patriots didn’t fill any of the holes on their roster. Tonight, that changes.

The Patriots have the most draft capital remaining in the final six rounds of the draft of any team in the NFL. That includes one pick in the second round, four in the third round, two in the fourth round, one in the fifth round, four in the sixth round and one in the seventh round.

Those 13 picks are the most of any team in the league over the next two days, and as compiled by Rene Bugner, the Patriots have either the most or second-most draft capital of any team in the league, depending on which draft value chart you uses.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick knows he needs to hit a home run over the next two days if he wants to set the Patriots up to remain near the top of the league. He’ll take a lot of swings over the next two days.