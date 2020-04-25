49ers trade Matt Breida to Dolphins for fifth-round pick

Getty Images

Running back Matt Breida said a few days ago he had a “good feeling” all the 49ers running backs would remain on the roster after this weekend.

He was wrong, and he was the guy who isn’t sticking around.

The 49ers traded Breida to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

San Francisco used the choice to select West Virginia offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.

The 49ers still have Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson and Jerick McKinnon in their running backs room.

The Dolphins became in need of a running back after trading Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals last season. They had conversations with the Rams about Todd Gurley and with the Jaguars about Leonard Fournette, Schefter adds.

Breida, 25, had 142 touches for 743 yards and two touchdowns last season.

In three seasons, Breida had 448 touches for 2,463 yards and 10 touchdowns.