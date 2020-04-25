Bengals kick off first round with Akeem Davis-Gaither

Getty Images

The Bengals kicked things off in the fourth round by adding some speed to their defense.

With the 107th overall pick, the Bengals took Appalachian State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither.

(And for the record, Roger Goodell and Dave Gardi, it’s pronounced app-uh-LATCH-in.)

Davis-Gaither is just 6-1, 224, but he’s always around the ball, making plays for a team which had Power-5 wins over North Carolina and South Carolina last year. He was the Sun Belt defensive player of the year, with 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, eight pass breakups, and one blocked kick.

The Bengals coached him at the Senior Bowl, and clearly fell for him there.