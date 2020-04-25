Bill O’Brien “furious” over Lions backing out of a trade

Getty Images

At one point during Friday night’s broadcast of the third round of the 2020 draft, cameras captured an angry reaction from Texans coach Bill O’Brien, who stormed away from his at-home setup.

His anger was directed at Detroit.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans and Lions had a deal for the 90th pick in the draft. At the last second, the Lions backed out of the trade, and the Texans selected linebacker Jonathan Greenard in that spot.

As the NFL has said before and surely will say at some point again, no deal is done until it’s officially done. Still, that doesn’t prevent people from being upset when deals fall through — especially when there’s a camera that can capture their every reaction.