Bill O’Brien on talks with Deshaun Watson: We want him here for a long time

The Texans want Deshaun Watson as their quarterback long term. A report Friday indicated the team has begun preliminary talks with Watson’s representation.

Texans coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien was asked Friday night if getting a deal completed with Watson was an offseason priority.

“Look, I think any time we can try to get something done with Deshaun would be great, but again, these things take time,” O’Brien said. “I don’t want to get into all the details of it. I know there’s a lot out there about where we are. We have a great relationship with Deshaun. We have a great relationship with his agent. Very good open lines of communication. Really haven’t gotten into the details of anything right now, but obviously we want Deshaun Watson to be the quarterback here for a long time, so we’ll see how it all plays out.”

The Texans finalized a deal with left tackle Laremy Tunsil on Friday with his $22 million annual average now the highest in the NFL for his position. So they can turn their attention to Watson now.

The Texans have not formally exercised the fifth-year option on Watson’s contract, but they will before the May 4 deadline.

He is headed into his fourth season scheduled to make $1.177 million in base salary.