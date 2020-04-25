Bills select Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm

Getty Images

The Bills drafted a backup for Josh Allen, selecting Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm in the fifth round.

Fromm was the 167th overall choice, the eighth quarterback selected. He followed LSU’s Joe Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Utah State’s Jordan Love, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, Washington’s Jacob Eason and Florida International’s James Morgan.

Fromm won 35 games over the past three seasons, but he did not have a good Combine. Fromm didn’t get a second chance to make a better impression as players normally would have at a Pro Day as Georgia’s was canceled because of COVID-19.

His 8 7/8-inch hands also prompted concerns among scouts.

But Fromm, who completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,860 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions last season, can sit and learn in Buffalo. Matt Barkley, the current backup, is in the final year of his contract.