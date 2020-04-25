Brian Gutekunst on Day Two picks: Matt LaFleur wants to tie everything to run game

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2020, 8:46 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Packers raised some eyebrows and the ire of some of their fans in the first round of the draft when they picked quarterback Jordan Love rather than a player who would be in line to help them in 2020 and their second day picks drew some similar reactions.

They took former Boston College running back AJ Dillon at No. 62 despite the presence of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams on the roster. In the third round, they chose former Cincinnati tight end/fullback Josiah Deguara with the 94th overall pick while passing on bigger perceived needs at wide receiver and on defense.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst shrugged at any negative reaction to the selections and said they fit the offense head coach Matt LaFleur wants to build this season.

“I think he’s talked to you guys repeatedly about how much he’d like to run the ball and have the pass work off of that,” Gutekunst said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I think as we went through, we wanted to have some versatile pieces. Obviously AJ’s a big, bruising back with very, very good speed . . . Josiah, just the versatility, whether it’s a lead blocker, his ability to create mismatches in the passing game. Matt really wants to tie everything to the run game and off the run game, and these guys will help us do that.”

Those skeptical of the picks wonder how much Dillon and Deguara will help a team that made it to the NFC title game win now, but Gutekunst said he believes both players he picked on Friday will help the team win in the short term and get better down the line.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Brian Gutekunst on Day Two picks: Matt LaFleur wants to tie everything to run game

  2. Awesome game plan. Rather than just rely on Rodgers as previous regimines have. A little more balance for the Pack will be just what can get them over that last hump and back to the big game. GO PACK GO.

  7. Is it true A-A-Ron was pushing for a WR while GB picked Love?

    …it’s a delicious story, true or not. 😉

  8. Rodgers head is going to explode and for once I don’t blame him but it will be enjoyable to watch Rodgers squirm because he is so unlikable.

  9. I normally sit back and recognize that the personnel guys have forgotten more than I will ever know. That is still the case. However, from a strategy & confidence angle, this draft is a failure.

    John Elway is giving Drew Lock weapons galore. Brian Gutekunst is showing Rodgers the door – post draft.

    Miami would’ve given GB all three D1 picks for 12. Adams, Bakhtari, Smith brothers, and Amos all would’ve provided picks – Adams & Bakhtari likely low D1 or high D2 picks. Trade them all, fix the cap, and get young talent at OT, LB, DL, RB, and WR.

    They want to be like SF, except that Lynch can draft & aggressively goes after impact players.

    Murphy & his outsized ego, Gutekunst, and LaFluer can all go to Cleveland, where they’d be better suited for failure.

    Dear Green Bay: welcome back to the 70’s & 80’s.

  10. Change is hard. Especially so in these self quarantined days. Had to catch my breath a few times and open my eyes up wide. It appears Green Bay is actually going to run the ball more which should open up the pass. Not only that but it will keep the defense off the field more often. Longer drives. Better red zone execution and goal line offense with the 2nd/3rd picks. It might make Rodgers a better QB at this point in his career.

  11. Nothing wrong with a balanced attack. A strong running game only helps the passing attack and imagine Rodgers magic if the play action threat is always there or the team has a second and three or four instead of second and long.. Very promising!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.