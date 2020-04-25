Broncos take Drew Lock’s Missouri teammate Albert Okwuegbunam

Getty Images

The Broncos spent the first two days of the draft adding targets for quarterback Drew Lock and they continued that trend on Saturday by taking one of Drew Lock’s former college teammates.

Denver made tight end Albert Okwuegbunam with the 118th overall pick of the draft. Okwuegbunam spent the last three years at Missouri and caught 17 touchdown passes during Lock’s final two years at the school.

Along with his familiarity with Lock, Okwuegbunam brings speed with him to the Broncos. He ran a 4.49 40 at the Scouting Combine, which made him the fifth tight end to break 4.5 seconds in the event’s history.

Okwuegbunam joins wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler as new additions to the receiving corps and will join 2019 first-rounder Noah Fant at tight end in Pat Shurmur’s offense.