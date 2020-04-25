Browns pick up John Mackey Award winner Harrison Bryant

Getty Images

Austin Hooper was a big free agent pickup for the Browns this offseason, but that didn’t stop the team from addressing the tight end position in the fourth round of the draft.

The Browns took Harrison Bryant with the 115th overall pick of the draft. Bryant was the John Mackey Award winner as the top tight end in the nation for his work at Florida Atlantic last season. Bryant, who moved from tackle to tight end during his final high school season, had 65 catches for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns during his final college season.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was fond of using multiple tight ends while running the Vikings Offense and he’ll have plenty of options with Hooper, Bryant and David Njoku on hand.

“It never hurts to keep the head coach happy,” assistant scouting director Glenn Cook said, via Cleveland.com. “But he just stuck out on the board. We couldn’t ignore him. He is a blue collar young man, great work ethic.”

The Browns have to make a decision about Njoku’s fifth-year option by May 3 and Bryant’s arrival could impact that call.