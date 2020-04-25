Carson Wentz welcomes Jalen Hurts to Philadelphia

Getty Images

If Carson Wentz is angry that the Eagles drafted another quarterback, he isn’t showing it.

Shortly after Philadelphia drafted former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round on Friday night, Wentz went on Twitter and welcomed Hurts to town.

“Welcome to the best football city in America brotha!” Wentz wrote on Twitter.

Wentz may not see Hurts as a threat in part because of how the Eagles plan to use Hurts: Rather than seeing him exclusively as a quarterback, the Eagles are likely to use Hurts in a fashion similar to how the Saints use Taysom Hill, throwing a handful of passes but running and catching the ball more than he throws it.

It is, however, true that Wentz has a significant injury history, and if he goes down, Hurts may be the next man up — and, if he plays well enough, may raise questions about whether Wentz should ever get the job back.