Colts pick up Jacob Eason in fourth round

The Colts have Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett signed for the 2020 season, but they didn’t have any quarterbacks under contract for 2021 heading into the draft.

They will have one once they work out a deal with quarterback Jacob Eason. The Colts selected Eason with the 122nd overall selection of the draft on Saturday.

Eason opened his college career at Georgia, but transferred to Washington after Jake Fromm took over as the starter for the Bulldogs. Eason threw for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Huskies last season and was occasionally mentioned as a potential pick in the first couple of rounds during the pre-draft process.

He fell to the fourth round, but should have a good chance of sticking on the roster given the upcoming uncertainty at the position in Indianapolis.