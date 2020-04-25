Colts trade cornerback Quincy Wilson to Jets for pick

Getty Images

The Colts were hoping Quincy Wilson would become a regular for them when they used a second-round pick on him in 2017.

They just swapped him for pennies on that dollar, sending him to the Jets in exchange for a sixth-rounder (211th overall).

Wilson started 10 games in his first two seasons, but none last year, and only played in nine games last season.

It’s a chance for a fresh start, but also a reunion, as he joins former Colts teammates Pierre Desir and Nate Hairston there.

The Colts took Massahcusetts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers with the pick.