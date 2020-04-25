Cowboys draft another Wisconsin center after Travis Frederick retires

Getty Images

The Falcons used a third-round choice on Temple center Matt Hennessy four picks before the Cowboys chose Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. The Broncos chose LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry the choice after the Cowboys.

The Cowboys didn’t pass on a center on the third day.

A month after Travis Frederick retired, the Cowboys drafted another Wisconsin center, Tyler Biadasz. Biadasz isn’t Frederick, even though he became the first Badgers player ever to win the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center.

Frederick, who also played at Wisconsin, was a first-round choice and a starter Day One. The Cowboys traded up with the Eagles to get Biadasz with the final choice of the fourth round.

Biadasz, who allowed one sack in 390 pass blocking snaps, will compete for the starting job with Joe Looney, Connor Williams and Connor McGovern.

Looney replaced Frederick in 2018, starting all 16 games. The Cowboys believe Williams has the body and the mind to play the position, but since Williams has never played center, they won’t know until they get him on the field.

Williams is the returning starter at left guard. McGovern, a third-round choice last season, spent his rookie year on injured reserve.