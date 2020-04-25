Cowboys draft James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci

Getty Images

The Cowboys said it, and then they did it.

They drafted a quarterback.

They waited until the seventh of their seven picks, taking James Madison’s Ben DiNucci at No. 231 overall.

New coach Mike McCarthy had a history of drafting quarterbacks with the Packers, so the selection comes as no surprise.

The Cowboys talked about the prospect of selecting one in the three-day draft. Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts was among the quarterbacks the Cowboys interviewed, but Hurts went to the Eagles in the second round.

Dak Prescott has never missed a game in his career.

The Cowboys have Cooper Rush as their backup. Rush, 26, has gotten 26 career snaps in five games in three years, going 1-for-3.

DiNucci began his career at Pitt before transferring to the Dukes. He earned CAA Offensive Player of the Year last season after throwing for 29-touchdowns and 3,441 yards.

His 70.9 completion percentage led the nation.

The Cowboys had a guy from James Madison who turned out OK. Charles Haley, who was traded by the 49ers to the Cowboys in 1992, is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.