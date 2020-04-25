Daniel Snyder held his nose and did business with Mike Shanahan’s son

Getty Images

The fact that Washington traded Trent Williams to the 49ers proves that Washington had no other options for trading Trent Williams.

Bad blood still exists between Washington owner Daniel Snyder and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the son of former Washington coach Mike Shanahan and a former offensive coordinator in Washington.

Rewind to 2017. Weeks after Kyle got the job in San Francisco, Snyder reportedly refused to consider trading franchise-tagged quarterback Kirk Cousins to the 49ers, because he didn’t want to help Shanahan. So Snyder instead paid Cousins nearly $24 million for one more season, and than Cousins walked away in free agency to the Vikings, with no trade compensation.

Time hasn’t healed the wound. Asked before a 2019 return to Washington for a regular-season game, Kyle was asked by the media to identify the best part of working there.

“Being able to work with my dad, and be around some other good coaches,” Kyle Shanahan said.

So what was the worst part? “Everything else,” Kyle said.

Kyle apparently did like coaching Trent Williams. Because he’ll be coaching him again. Even if Snyder had to hold his nose before approving the trade.