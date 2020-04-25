Eagles add Marquise Goodwin in trade with 49ers

Getty Images

The Eagles picked up a young receiver on the first day of the draft and they added a veteran one on Day Three.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles have acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin in a trade with the 49ers. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the two teams flipped sixth-round picks to make the deal happen.

Goodwin has been on the trading block and 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Thursday night that there was a chance of a deal being made before the end of the draft.

Goodwin is coming off an injury-shortened 2019 season, but brings experience and speed to an Eagles receiving corps that also welcomes first-round pick Jalen Reagor. Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Greg Ward and JJ Arcega-Whiteside are also on hand in Philly.