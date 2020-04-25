Eagles add Marquise Goodwin in trade with 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Eagles picked up a young receiver on the first day of the draft and they added a veteran one on Day Three.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles have acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin in a trade with the 49ers. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the two teams flipped sixth-round picks to make the deal happen.

Goodwin has been on the trading block and 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Thursday night that there was a chance of a deal being made before the end of the draft.

Goodwin is coming off an injury-shortened 2019 season, but brings experience and speed to an Eagles receiving corps that also welcomes first-round pick Jalen Reagor. Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Greg Ward and JJ Arcega-Whiteside are also on hand in Philly.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Eagles add Marquise Goodwin in trade with 49ers

  1. You don’t need another WR on the wrong side of 30. Didn’t give up anything but I would have brought in a rookie FA before another old WR.

  3. Goodwin is hot and cold, up and down, reliable and inconsistent, makes great plays and has horrible drops on easy balls…. get the picture?

    Strictly a salary dump for the Niners and with the earlier acquisition of Travis Benjamin they get the same type of player with more consistency

    He was going to be cut anyway so moving up 20 spots and getting rid of his salary is a win for SF

  4. I was listening to a guy on the radio announce the trade and he thought it was Chris Godwin.

  5. ehsguy72 says:
    April 25, 2020 at 3:28 pm
    Goodwin is hot and cold, up and down, reliable and inconsistent, makes great plays and has horrible drops on easy balls…. get the picture?
    —–
    Same was said about Torrey smith on the niners and then he went to philly and his speed helped stretch the defense and helped philly win the super bowl. Doesn’t always have to have mega production. Sometimes just stretching out the defense is all some players need to do to help. I’m ok with this trade for philly. It seems to help both sides.

  6. That is similar to cutting him to save cap space. They get basically nothing, not even a sixth round pick.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.