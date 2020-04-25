Eric DeCosta: We just had to take J.K. Dobbins

Getty Images

The Ravens set an NFL record for rushing yards last season and they still have Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on hand, so they didn’t go into the draft with running back as a priority.

When it came time to make a pick at No. 55 on Friday night, however, their board told them to make an addition to their backfield. J.K. Dobbins ran for 2,003 yards and scored 23 touchdowns at Ohio State in 2019 and Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said that he thought that production would have made him a first-round pick.

DeCosta also thinks Dobbins can “be a dangerous player” for the Ravens and that made him too good to pass up.

“We didn’t really expect [Dobbins to be available there], I don’t think anybody really did,” DeCosta said, via ESPN.com. “But we just had to take him. He’s just a talented guy. It just made too much sense for us not to take him.”

The Ravens were able to address some of their more pressing needs with four third-round picks, but they stuck to the best player available philosophy when Dobbins fell into their lap.