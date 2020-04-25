Friday’s broadcast had 8.2 million viewers, most-watched Day 2 of draft ever

Getty Images

The NFL draft continues to boast record TV audiences.

After Thursday night’s first round was the most-watched draft broadcast ever, Day 2 of the draft set a record as well.

With an average viewership of 8.2 million across ESPN, NFL Network and ABC, Friday night’s broadcast of the second and third rounds was the most-watched Day 2 ever. Viewership rose by 40 percent over the second night of the draft last year.

American sports have been shut down for more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, and sports fans are itching for something to watch. With no significant competition, the draft is setting records. Once the numbers are in for today’s broadcast, the 2020 draft is sure to be the most-watched ever.