Georgia LB Tae Crowder is Mr. Irrelevant

Getty Images

The 2020 NFL draft is in the books.

The draft ended at 7 p.m. Eastern on Saturday with the announcement of Mr. Irrelevant: Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder, who went to the Giants with the 255th and final pick in the draft.

The annual Irrelevant Week, in which the final pick in the draft is honored with festivities in California, seems unlikely to go on this year, with so much shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. But Crowder still will receive the Lowsman Trophy.

Although the draft is over, NFL personnel people and agents are still hard at work, as the market for undrafted free agents has now opened. Even in this most unusual of NFL offseasons, the NFL never really goes quiet.