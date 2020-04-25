Jaguars select Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton

Getty Images

The Jaguars were expected to look for a quarterback in the 2020 draft, and they found one.

Jacksonville waited until the sixth round, selecting Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton with the 189th overall choice.

Luton, 24, joins Gardner Minshew and Joshua Dobbs in the quarterbacks room. Minshew was a sixth-round choice last year, the 178th overall selection, who became the starter when Nick Foles was injured in the opener.

Foles now is in Chicago.

Luton started 21 games in his career, completed 62 percent of his passes and threw for 5,630 yards with 43 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Last season, he threw 28 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Luton played one season at Idaho before transferring.