Jaguars tried to trade Leonard Fournette during second day of draft

Leonard Fournette‘s contract remains for sale. But no one wants it.

Via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, Jaguars G.M. Dave Caldwell said that he was trying to trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft during the second day of the 2020 draft. However, Caldwell could find no takers.

ESPN reported that, prior to the third round, the Jaguars tried to deal Fournette to the Buccaneers.

Fournette has a guaranteed salary of $4.1 million this season. His fifth-year option, at $8.48 million for 2021, can be exercised by May 3.

Teams that had been pegged as potential destinations but that drafted running backs include the Chiefs (Clyde Edwards-Helaire), the Lions (D’Andre Swift), the Colts (Jonathan Taylor), the Rams (Cam Akers), the Bills (Zack Moss), and the Steelers (Anthony McFarland).

If the Jaguars can’t trade Fournette, they’re stuck with the full $4.1 million, even if they cut him. His contract has no offset language as to the guarantee.

Jacksonville’s only hope would be to dust off the grievance regarding the effort to void his guarantees based on a 2018 suspension. Fournette challenged the move, but the litigation was tabled.