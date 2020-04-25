Jerry Jones: We’ll have football, though the world is going to change

Posted by Charean Williams on April 25, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered optimism that sports will return, the NFL will return and America will return, but perhaps to a new normal.

Jones became emotional late Friday night, choking up several times in his answer to a question about COVID-19 and the future.

“As we move forward and we look at the challenges other sports have; to have that opportunity to be a solace, be a respite for fans, as we look forward to it, we will learn,” Jones said. “And we’ll probably have some things that we’ll go forward with that we’ll probably have to pull back on. But we’ll learn. And make no mistake about it, what we’re doing will be a big part of the future of America.

“I loved what one of the guys said when he said, ‘The world changes.’ It just changes. When we landed on the moon it changed the world. Not because landing on the moon, but because of how we got there. We got there with a box called computers. Nobody ever messed with them much in everyday life. After the moon, everybody started messing with them, and it changed the world. It changed us. I think we’re involved in something like that that’s going to change us, and I certainly want our sport and I’d love for the NFL and football – Americans interest, for instance, in our football – I’d love for it to really be a plus. And I think [the draft] was a plus. And I think that yes, we’ll have football. We’ll have it and hopefully the effort and the work we’re trying to do right here will pay off in a few weeks and months where we’re having our fans see real football.”

President Trump recently tabbed Jones, along with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other sports owners and commissioners, to a White House advisory group for restarting the country’s economy.

Jones pointed to the record viewership for the first round of the draft as a sign of the nation’s appetite for the NFL and sports.

“It was able to help when people are hurting at a time that people are wandering and at a time when people don’t have the answers. No one does,” Jones said. “I think the NFL and sports stepped up, and we created a respite. We created a diversion. We created, if you will, some type of ‘business as usual’ approach. There is no question we’re going to get back as a country. There is no question. And when we do, as we always do, we’ll be better than we ever were.”

Jones has spent the draft on his $250 million yacht, vying with Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury for the best draft locale.

9 responses to “Jerry Jones: We’ll have football, though the world is going to change

  1. I cans see football playing in empty stadiums until about Halloween. Then let people in and get on with our lives!

  2. No 2020 football season, its time to accept reality especially with a second wave of covid in the fall and no vaccine.

    See you in 2021 Jerrah, hopefully.

  3. “I cans see football playing in empty stadiums until about Halloween. Then let people in and get on with our lives!”
    ____________

    I love people whining about getting on with their lives. If you are not intelligent enough to entertain yourself for a couple of months at home you really are too dangerous to be out in public. If you are so selfish that you want to be out infecting people you are a menace to society who should be locked up at home.

  4. I’m so glad JJ wants to help the country by restarting football again. The ego of the NFL owners and management that the country somehow needs the NFL and how much better things will be when there is football to watch again is laughable. They don’t give an F about you, me, the players. The only thing they care about is making as much money as humanly possible.

  5. We all love football. We all want it to come back as soon as possible, but then reality sets in.

    Football, played in packed stadiums, will not happen this year. The absolute best we can hope for is that the NFL finds a way to play in empty stadiums, and even that is very unlikely.

    And now, with some southern states opening up too soon, we will be dealing with this for an even longer period of time.

    Focus on your health. Focus on your family. That’s what is most important.

  7. Man, it must be difficult to cope with isolation on a $250m luxury yacht & crew. Stay safe.

  8. Translation, Jerrah is really thinking…
    oh no another year with no Championship to prove to people it was me all along and not Jimmy Johnson.

  9. The 2020 Draft for the Boys is looking very good, so far. There is hope! In the 2018 draft they took the Taco and left T J Watt on the board, Ugh. IN 2019 their 2nd round was Trysten Hill. Knowing how McCArthy thinks, this is a make or waiver year for him. Step up and play to potential or go out the gate and down the road. 2020 4th rounder Reggie Robinson won the lotto so to speak. Can he live up to his draft status?

