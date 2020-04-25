Jets draft quarterback James Morgan

Getty Images

When Sam Darnold went down last year, the Jets’ offense went into free fall. This year, the Jets hope they have found a potential backup to Darnold who can actually play.

That quarterback is James Morgan of Florida International, a strong-armed passer who has plenty of work to do in honing his craft for an NFL offense.

Morgan started his college career at Bowling Green but transferred to FIU, where he showed off a good ability to throw deep balls from the pocket. He also played well this year at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

At 23, Morgan is actually four months older than Darnold, and he’s no threat to Darnold as the Jets’ franchise quarterback of the present or the future. But he might be the right guy as a backup.