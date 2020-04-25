Joe Staley announces his retirement

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT
When news broke of the trade sending Trent Williams to the 49ers, it seemed like a precursor to word that longtime 49ers left tackle Joe Staley would be retiring from the NFL.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said recently that he thought Staley would keep playing, but a report to the contrary surfaced on Saturday afternoon and Staley made it official a short time later.

Staley announced his retirement in a social media post during the fifth round of the draft. Staley thanked the 49ers, his teammates and the team’s fans while adding that his “body is telling me it’s time” to call it a career.

Staley was a 2007 first-round pick and was named a second-team All-Pro three times during his 13 years with the Niners. He was also named to six Pro Bowl teams and was included on the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.

  1. If Garoppolo slips on a banana peel tonight and breaks his arm, Lynch would just call Aaron Rodgers and have him demand a trade.

  5. Joe Staley will go down as one of the great 49ers. He was a consummate pro and a leader on and off the field. It is unfortunate that he was not able to get a ring during his career as he certainly deserved one. Niner Nation will miss him but always be appreciative of what he gave to the club. All the best, Joe, enjoy your well deserved retirement.

  7. What makes the NFL think that we don’t care about the picks in the later rounds they talked over them they have interviews now singers it’s BS!

  8. They must have known that they could get Trent Williams because they traded down one spot with Tampa Bay in the first round when they could have taken a tackle that Tampa Bay traded up with Frsico to draft.

  9. Staley was drafted in 2007 by the 49ers giving NE a future first round pick for the 31st overall. In 2008, that pick ended up in the top 10 and resulted in LB Jerod Mayo being selected. Mayo was really good for NE, but ultimately retired due to injuries after the 2015 season.

    In what at the time looked like a minor misstep (giving up a top 10 pick for a tackle) turned out to be a great trade. Staley was phenomenal for SF and what they could have gotten with their 2008 1st rounder would have likely not been worth waiting.

    Hope he enjoys retirement.

