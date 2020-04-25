Joe Staley announces his retirement

Getty Images

When news broke of the trade sending Trent Williams to the 49ers, it seemed like a precursor to word that longtime 49ers left tackle Joe Staley would be retiring from the NFL.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said recently that he thought Staley would keep playing, but a report to the contrary surfaced on Saturday afternoon and Staley made it official a short time later.

Staley announced his retirement in a social media post during the fifth round of the draft. Staley thanked the 49ers, his teammates and the team’s fans while adding that his “body is telling me it’s time” to call it a career.

Staley was a 2007 first-round pick and was named a second-team All-Pro three times during his 13 years with the Niners. He was also named to six Pro Bowl teams and was included on the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.