Kevin Dotson becomes first non-Combine invite drafted

Every year, players get drafted who didn’t get invited to the Combine. But with no Pro Days this year, everyone wondered how that might affect players who had no chance to work out for scouts.

The first non-Combine invite has come off the board.

The Steelers selected Louisiana-Lafayette offensive guard Kevin Dotson in the fourth round, making him the 135th overall selection.

The Steelers did get a look at Dotson at the East-West Shrine Game, and it’s not like Dotson is a no name in college football.

Dotson followed in his father’s footsteps to UL. Kelcy was an outside linebacker for the Ragin’ Cajuns in the mid-1990s.

Kevin Dotson started 52 consecutive games in the four seasons since a redshirt year and won first-team All-America honors as a senior at right guard.

He was the school’s first player ever to earn first-team honors from the Associated Press. The only other Ragin’ Cajun to earn AP All-American was Orlando Thomas, who was third team in 1993 and second team in 1994.

Dotson becomes the second Ragin’ Cajun drafted this weekend, following offensive line teammate Robert Hunt. The Dolphins selected Hunt with the 39th overall choice.