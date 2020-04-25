Les Snead briefly lost internet service Friday night

Getty Images

All the pre-draft technology worries have proved unfounded. Thankfully.

But the Rams barely averted a problem Friday night.

Rams General Manager Les Snead revealed he lost internet service about 10 picks before the 52nd overall choice.

Rams IT manager Jeff Graves saved the day, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, and the problem was fixed within 30 minutes.

The Rams selected Florida State running back Cam Akers with the choice, their first of the 2020 draft.

It was the first time working from home over the past month that Snead had a problem, he said.

Meanwhile Rams coach Sean McVay appeared upset when he was caught on camera after one of the team’s picks. McVay explained that he called the wrong number.