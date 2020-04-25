Lions deny they backed out of a trade with Texans

AP

Texans coach Bill O’Brien was reportedly “furious” with the Lions on Friday night because Detroit backed out at the last minute on a trade with Houston. But the Lions don’t see it that way.

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said he never agreed to any trade with the Texans.

“Listen, we talk to a lot of teams,” Quinn said, via MLive.com. “When we’re not on the clock, we talk to a bunch of teams, and it’s not just myself. We’ve got four or five people that make calls, so I’m not sure what that was about. But we didn’t have a trade.”

Something made O’Brien angry while the Texans were on the clock with the 90th overall pick: TV footage showed him yelling and gesturing. But Quinn, who was on the Patriots’ staff with O’Brien from 2007 to 2011, says O’Brien has no reason to be mad at the Lions.