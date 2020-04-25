LSU ties record with 10 players selected in first three rounds

Getty Images

LSU has sent a lot of players to the pros over the years, but they have never had as many players selected in one draft as they have this year.

The reigning national champions had 10 players come off the board through the first three rounds. Their previous record for a single draft was nine players and no other school has ever had more players selected to this point in a draft.

LSU tied a record set by Ohio State in 2016 with a group that included players like Michael Thomas, Ezekiel Elliott and Joey Bosa.

The run on LSU players started with the first overall pick when Joe Burrow went to the Bengals, included four other first-round picks and wrapped up when the Browns took linebacker Jacob Phillips at No. 97. With tackle Saahdiq Charles, tight end Thaddeus Moss and others still available, LSU’s record is likely to grow before the seventh round comes to an end on Saturday.