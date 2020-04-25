Panthers draft former XFL player Kenny Robinson

Getty Images

The Panthers continued an exclusively defensive draft, but they did it in a new way in the fifth round.

They used the 152nd pick on safety Kenny Robinson, who actually played in the XFL this spring before the league shut down.

Robinson was expelled from West Virginia for a student code of conduct violation involving academic fraud before the 2019 season, and rather than transferring to another school, decided to play in the XFL this spring.

He admitted the cheating in a piece he wrote for the Players’ Tribune, which also detailed his mother’s health issues.

He was All-Big 12 the season before, and had two interceptions for St. Louis in the XFL.

The Panthers have drafted nothing but defense so far, using their first four picks on a pair of defensive linemen (Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos), a safety (Jeremy Chinn), and a cornerback (Troy Pride).