Patriots make Justin Rohrwasser the first kicker drafted in 2020

It took until the fifth round, but we have a kicker off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Patriots selected former Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser with the 159th overall pick. The move comes a little more than a month after the Patriots released Stephen Gostkowski and New England did not come into the draft with a kicker on their roster.

Rohrwasser was 18-of-21 on field goals and 35-of-36 on extra points during his final season with the Thundering Herd. He did not take part in February’s Scouting Combine.

It’s the second year in a row that the Patriots have picked up a specialist in the fifth round. They selected punter Jake Bailey last year.