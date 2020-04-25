Patriots make Justin Rohrwasser the first kicker drafted in 2020

It took until the fifth round, but we have a kicker off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Patriots selected former Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser with the 159th overall pick. The move comes a little more than a month after the Patriots released Stephen Gostkowski and New England did not come into the draft with a kicker on their roster.

Rohrwasser was 18-of-21 on field goals and 35-of-36 on extra points during his final season with the Thundering Herd. He did not take part in February’s Scouting Combine.

It’s the second year in a row that the Patriots have picked up a specialist in the fifth round. They selected punter Jake Bailey last year.

  2. I think it should be obvious now that the Patriots’ plan for 2020 is Tank for Trevor.

  3. Well it was another “upside” head scratcher from BB, but in looking at his past film I came across an on field interview after he hit a 53 yard kick to beat Western Kentucky, and he was described as an “ice in the veins” kind of guy by teammates, and in his interview they said he had told the coach he could make it, and he then said “when you have and snapping and holding, and you have a great O-Line, you just have to go out there and “Do Your Job.”” That probably locked him in with BB lol.

  4. Another reach by belichick….every pick thus far has been a reach.
    Belichick is a great coach hampered by a lousy GM

  5. Apparently he may have actually just started getting serious about kicking in 2017, went to a kicking camp, spent 2 years making headlines at Rhode Island, transferred to Marshall, then declared for the draft. At least he has kicked in places where it gets cold and it snows. The other guys were warm weather kickers.

  6. Huge leg, kicked in bad weather. Obviously they don’t give a hoot who Mel Kiper liked.

  7. On a side note, he was also perfect on kicks beyond 50 yards this year and they were clearing the bar by 10 yards. 6’3″ 230 lbs. He’s a big kicker.

  9. Belichick could’ve taken Fromm, then got the 8th ranked kicker a round later…head scratcher for sure.

  10. “Belichick is losing it”

    Apparently you didn’t watch any Patriots games last year and the procession of wretched kickers that regularly missed both XPs and FGs for them.

  11. Phew. So long Gostkowski with no chance at coming back at a lower deal. Good riddance.

    Welcome to the best kicker in the draft in the bad weather, which is big. I like his attitude as well. He put on clinics at pre draft showings.

    So, now NE gets their punter in Rd 6 in 2019 and their kicker with 4 picks to go in the 6th, which means they like the guys they know they’ll get in Rd 6.

    2018 draft – B+
    2019 – A-/A
    2020 – A-/A

    Laying the groundwork to dominate for another decade in the AFCE, with 114 million in cap space in 2021 and 215 mil in space in 2022.

    Thank you, BB. Thanks for setting these up. Thanks for everything.

  12. It’s pretty important to have a good reliable kicker, and there aren’t many of them, so I don’t understand why they seem to be afterthoughts.

  13. harrisonhits2 says:
    April 25, 2020 at 3:15 pm
    “Belichick is losing it”

    Apparently you didn’t watch any Patriots games last year and the procession of wretched kickers that regularly missed both XPs and FGs for them.

    1 0 Rate This

    —————–

    What about just the league in general? It’s like Millennials now in the NFL don’t want to practice their game. The whole league has had some of the most atrocious kicking I’ve seen, EVER, in my 38 years watching the NFL.

    These people who mock BB’s importance of STs, will be crying in their beers come next January.

    NE wins the division and the veterans who are hanging around who still look great, can help transition all of this over a lot smoother than what 2010/2011 was. BB has more base vets who start on the team playing well than he did in 2009/2010 to kick that one into gear.

    But, as Jeff Howe just stole my thoughts with this new piece, I had it nailed then and now.

    Just watch.

    Buffalo just drafted Fromm which is an indictment on Josh Allen. NE wins the division next year and is a 2 or 3 seed.

  14. Keep dreaming about ” a decade of AFCE domination” Patsies fans. Gonna seem like a Grogan era in the town of Baked Beans, my friends.

  15. notaloon says:
    April 25, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    Belichick could’ve taken Fromm
    —————————————————————————–
    Obviously BB doesn’t think much of Fromm, so no point in using up a roster spot on him.

  17. Ask yourself which of the following applies to your football assessments:

    1. I call them as I see them
    2. I call them as I want them to be

    The average fan has perspective #2. To the few that have perspective #1, I assure you, Bill calls them as he sees them and his football vision is much better than yours.

  18. I just want to thank Bill for selecting another kicker with a last name that casual fans will butcher.

    Getting ready for plenty of Roarwasher posts.

  20. tylawspick6 says:
    April 25, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    NE wins the division next year and is a 2 or 3 seed.

    ————

    Jets won the draft. STOLE your QB Morgan after the fleecing when BB constantly reached on players…It’s over for NE

    Delusional NE fan at its finest

  21. Everyone laughs at the pick but Belicheat knows what he’s doing. He’s the puppet master.

  22. wingyjets says:
    April 25, 2020 at 3:52 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    April 25, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    NE wins the division next year and is a 2 or 3 seed.

    ————

    Jets won the draft. STOLE your QB Morgan after the fleecing when BB constantly reached on players…It’s over for NE

    Delusional NE fan at its finest

    0 3 Rate This

    ——————-

    I think Morgan was a good pick for the Jets, but it’s a bad, bad indictment on Darnold, no question about it and I can see why.

    Allen, same thing in Buffalo. They’re just not as great as being spun by their own fans.

    I’m loving what BB does with QBs he likes and develops, because we’ve seen the results.

    If he liked Morgan enough, Fromm, etc, he would have taken one of them. They don’t obviously think enough of them to wasted a pick at this time.

  23. Belichick never gets thumbs up on his drafting by anyone but Beanhead fans. Yet he still wins his division every year and the Super Bowl every 2-3 years since 2004. I guess he must be pretty good at what he does…It is not the ingredients that count it is the finished product that matters. Not a Pats fan.

  24. Ppl laughed at bailey a year ago also and hes already one of the NFL’s best punters and he handled kickoffs. This kid 6ft2 230 plus pounds hit 85% of his kicks hes accurate with a big leg.

