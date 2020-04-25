Report: Joe Staley plans to retire

Getty Images

On Monday, 49ers General Manager John Lynch said he expected left tackle Joe Staley to play this year. So why did Lynch trade for left tackle Trent Williams today?

Because Staley isn’t playing this year after all.

Staley is planning to retire, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Staley will turn 36 in August and is coming off a season that saw him miss nine games with injuries, and injury concerns are apparently the reason he won’t be back.

Why did Lynch say Staley would return? He might have been saying that because he didn’t want Washington to know he was desperate to acquire a left tackle, which would have increased the price in a trade. As it is, San Francisco got Williams for a fifth-round pick today and a third-round pick in 2021, not a bad price to pay for a left tackle who may prove to be an upgrade over Staley.